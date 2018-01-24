Puerto Rico hurricane victims enroll in casino courses

MGM Springfield is appealing to those living in western Massachusetts who recently fled hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

Job information sessions started today and today's was specifically for Puerto Rican residents interested in working at the casino.

It won't be long before MGM opens its doors and plenty of western Massachusetts residents are looking for work.

However, today's information session was for one group of people - those who packed their bags and left the devastation in their homeland of Puerto Rico.

"I just closed my eyes and started from zero here, so I'm just looking for an opportunity," said Yolamar Vergara.

Vergara told Western Mass News that it was very difficult to leave her mother behind, but like many, it was the only choice she had.

"Right now, she's okay, so my heart is calm, but it was hard at the beginning," Vergara added.

Staff from MGM Springfield and the Massachusetts Casino Career Training Institute were on-hand this morning.

The session helped 15 people from Puerto Rico enroll in classes next month.

Those gaming classes are required to start a career as a table-games dealer. More than 400 dealers will be hired and about 3,000 jobs will be available across both the hotel and casino.

"We're open to all candidates that want to come in to apply, so anyone that's available to listen to our message and certainly those that are underemployed or unemployed have a great opportunity to come in and start a career with us," said Jason Randall, director of talent for MGM Springfield.

The gaming school opens at the end of next month and costs $200 to $600, depending on the course. Those who complete two courses get an automatic job interview.

Hiring for all jobs, both casino and hotel, is expected to start this summer.

Vergara is hoping to use her experience working in a hotel to her advantage.



"I heard about the opportunity that I have here, so I move forward," Vergara noted.

Upcoming information sessions will be held at the MGM Springfield Career Center at 1259 East Columbus Ave. (third Floor) on:

Saturday, Jan. 20 - 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 24 - 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3 - 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 7 - 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14 - 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16 - 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

