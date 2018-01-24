South Hadley student allegedly posted "discriminatory" videos on social media

South Hadley Public Schools said they’re planning to take action with authorities after a student allegedly posted “inappropriate and discriminatory” videos on social media.

School officials released a statement on Wednesday which noted that although the Snapchat videos were recorded off school grounds, they are going to address them with the South Hadley Police Department.

The statement added the school district is taking this incident as an "educational opportunity to imitate conversations about respecting individual differences and promoting equality and respectful treatment for all."

Parents and students will be provided counseling staff and administration for any questions or concerns.

