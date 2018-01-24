Two facing human trafficking charges in Springfield

A disturbing human trafficking case out of Springfield. Today, a couple faced a judge on a slew of charges and our cameras were the only ones in court.

The prosecutor said the couple was under surveillance for the past seven months, but today, both suspects claimed they were innocent.

"People think that prostitution is this victimless crime, but most of these women and children have horrific trauma and abusive childhood and they feel like they are not in a position where they have any other choice," said Jennifer Falcone, an advocate.

Behind closed doors at two Springfield day spas, investigators said a human trafficking ring went under the radar - until now.

Stephen Forsley, 65, of Bernardston and Liu Yang, 61, of Springfield were arrested Tuesday in an FBI raid.

The couple is now facing a slew of charges including trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, keeping house ill fame, and money laundering.

Yang owns both Health Relaxation Spa and Day Spa, where detectives said that the businesses were a front for a prostitution ring.

FBI agents became suspicious after only seeing male clients visit either location and began interviewing clients and workers to build a case.

"When people are purchasing sex, they are actually increasing the demand for human trafficking," Falcone added.

Falcone is a social worker who is active in human trafficking prevention.

"A lot of people still think of human trafficking as shipping containers and people being carted across borders, but the reality is human trafficking more frequently impacts our own women and our own children," Falcone explained.

The case is set to move forward. Bail was set at $20,000.

