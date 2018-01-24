Western New England University police investigate armed robbery on campus

Western New England University police are searching for a suspect connected to an armed robbery on campus.

The university told Western Mass News a pair of male students were approached by a suspect in a sedan on lower loop road. They say the suspect approached the students and demanded students turn over their belongings.

The suspect struck one of the students on the neck with what appeared to be a handgun.

The students handed over their possessions and the suspect left.

The student who was injured was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was later released.

Campus police activated the University Emergency Alert System and campus police force is stepping up patrols.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

