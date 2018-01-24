Dogs are also suffering from the flu

Humans aren't the only ones dealing with the flu. It turns out that dogs are spreading their own canine version.

By now, we all know how severe this flu season is for humans, but dogs are suffering too.

The problem is that, of course, they can't tell us they're feeling sick and not spotting an illness in our furry friends can be a matter of life or death.

This little guy is on the older side in canine years. His owner made sure he got a flu shot.

"The dog flu, it's not just like kennel cough where the dog will cough and eventually get over it. It can quickly become pneumonia just as the flu can in people," said Penny Peck with Hampden Veterinary Clinic.

Peck told Western Mass News that canine influenza is a highly contagious viral infection that has many of the same symptoms as human flu.

"They would be lethargic, not eating. They could have nasal discharge, discharge from the eyes, coughing, sneezing, heavy breathing," Peck added.

Identifying the flu in your dog versus human is, of course, a bit more tricky.

Peck said that if your dog has what seems like a bad cold, bring them in.

"Because if it's the dog flu, although the flu is viral in origin, you need antibiotics for the secondary infection because a very bad pneumonia could set in...and you can see how hazy the lungs are, especially here," Peck explained.

This dog did develop pneumonia. The American Veterinary Medical Association said to absolutely get your dog vaccinated, especially if they frequent social places like a kennel, doggie day care, or dog parks.

"I would definitely make sure your dog has a series of two canine flu vaccines three weeks apart and the second vaccine being about three weeks prior to going to kennel or daycare," Peck added.

If the diagnosis is canine flu or subsequent pneumonia, "You would treat the dog with antibiotics, cough suppressants, sometimes steroids if the pneumonia is bad enough. They might give them IV fluids or IV antibiotics or even hospitalize the dog if they're not eating," Peck said.

The canine flu usually lasts two to three weeks, but the AVMA said that if not treated, as in humans, it can be fatal.

In case you're wondering, the dog flu cannot spread to humans.

