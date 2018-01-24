Local businessmen still offering to buy old Dr. Seuss mural

There's more reaction today to the decision to remove a controversial mural at the Dr. Seuss Museum and replace it with a new one.

The new mural was unveiled yesterday.

We talked with Peter Picknelly and Andy Yee, two well-known names in western Massachusetts. They told us they're still disappointed and they would still buy the old mural if they could.

"I think it's a shame, I think it's political correctness gone awry," Picknelly said.

Picknelly is the chairman of Peter Pan Bus Lines. He objected to removing the old mural, which depicted a Chinese man with chopsticks, so he went to the museum on Wednesday morning to see the new mural.

"They literally put another mural on top of the mural. I guess it's nicely done, but it's not as it was originally intended and I'm disappointed we cow down to political correctness," Picknelly explained.

Picknelly is still upset that the museum took down the originally mural.

"This is a story about Springfield. There is a Chinese character in it. Now, it's gone. It's almost like Chinese folks were not part of Springfield's history," Picknelly added.

Also disappointed with replacing the old mural is Andy Yee, a first generation Asian-American, who is a local restauranteur.

"Dr. Seuss is Springfield and it's very much Springfield and we want to preserve the history of Springfield. We can't change history, we're going to teach history," Yee said.

Yee and Picknelly had offered to buy the controversial mural, but the museum said it wasn't for sale.

Now that the old mural has been covered up, their offer still remains.

"I'd like to leave the door open. If there's opportunity for another conversation, they know how to get a hold of me," Yee said.

Picknelly added, "We would offer a significant contribution to the museum, let us have it. We'd like to put it on display at The Fort restaurant, Union Station, Hall of Fame. We'd work with the city on where we could display it that people could see the mural as it was originally intended."

Dr. Seuss Enterprises and the Springfield Museums said that the new mural is a celebration of Dr. Seuss's wonderful journey starting on Mulberry Street and ending with 'Oh, The Places You Go.'

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.