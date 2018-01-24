Trump asks for prayers for girl undergoing surgery in Boston

BOSTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is asking for the nation's prayers as a young Texas girl prepares to undergo brain surgery at a Boston hospital.

The Boston Globe reports White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders conveyed the special message to 9-year-old Sophia Marie Campa-Peters, of Brownfield, during her daily media briefing Tuesday.

Sanders said the president wants Campa-Peters to "keep fighting, to never give up, keep inspiring us all, and never, ever lose faith in God."

Campa-Peters is undergoing brain surgery at Boston Children's Hospital on Friday because she suffers from a rare disorder that leads to constant strokes, according to her family's website.

Campa-Peters's father told the Globe his daughter launched a petition asking everyone in the world to pray for her, from the president to the Queen of England.

So many of you have committed to pray for Sophia! Would you take a moment to add your name to the prayer petition here? Thanks @JodeyArrington for setting this up!#10000people #prayersforsophia #sophiasprayerchain #prayjanuary24 https://t.co/sp9gGBz6Yj — Sophia Campa-Peters (@NinjakittenSoph) January 20, 2018

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

