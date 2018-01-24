Cars damaged after hitting potholes along Rte. 5 in Agawam

Potholes are causing major problems for cars on Route 5 last night - so much so, that MassDOT sent crews out to fill them today.

Potholes are to blame for multiple cars with busted tires on Route 5 last night.

One woman drove her car straight to the repair shop.

"She came rolling in. We could hear the tire was coming off. She was just coming off of Route 5 and she hit the pothole," said Travis Koske with City Tire.

This tire was not the only one that fell victim to the huge craters on Route 5. Many cars were pulled over because they hit the ditch.

In response, MassDOT was out on Route 5 on Wednesday to patch those dangerous potholes.

Drivers told Western Mass News that they feel the pain of the roads on their cars and in their wallets.

"They're terrible. You just have to go slow pace and watch out for the holes. I already busted a tire last week...just got to be careful and look in front of you, that's all," said Timmie Williams of Springfield.

Repairs are not cheap. A tire alone is $200 to $300. Add rim damage on top of that and you could see a bill up to $800.

A four-wheel drive car could see that price rise into the thousands.

This year especially has been bad for potholes, worse than years past.

"Oh God, this has probably been the worse year since 2015. The start is pretty early. We usually don't see it for another three to four weeks," Koske added.

MassDOT added that potholes can be reported by calling (857) 368-4636 or (877) 623-6846 by phone or contacting them online. Potholes can also be reported to local or state police, who will contact MassDOT.

