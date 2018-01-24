East Longmeadow receives grant to help keep firefighters healthy

A grant given to the East Longmeadow Fire Department is trying to help them stay healthier while on the job.

The money will be used to buy a turnout gear dryer, helping to remove harmful toxins that come with fighting fires.

The fire department said that this will be a major help in making sure their firefighters are healthy after coming back from fighting a fire.

It will allow the department to buy a dryer to help the firefighters decontaminate harmful carcinogens.

They will take apart the gear piece-by-piece and put it into a so-called 'washing machine' designed to handle heavier items.

Right now, the department has a washer, but they've been waiting for more money to get the drying component.

Western Mass News told you about how chemicals get into firefighters clothes when on-scene at a fire and can really affect their health down the line.

"This keeps the gear at the factory-rated level, so it's able to protect the firefighters form the heat and moisture during the operations. Exposure to this chemical puts you exposed to these carcinogens that will harm you and ultimately kill you," said East Longmeadow Fire Chief Paul Morrissette.

The department said that firefighters across the country are being diagnosed with cancer at alarming rates.

Cancer is the number one cause of death for active duty and retired firefighters effecting them years after exposure and retirement.

It was given to the department by the Scantic Valley Regional Health Trust Wellness Organization.

The chief said this mostly affects interior firefighters meaning the ones that actually go inside a house or business.

