Adams Police investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized

A male is hospitalized this afternoon following a shooting in Adams this afternoon.

Police responded to the vicinity of North Summer Street around 3:45 pm following a shots fired call and found a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The male was transported to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield and is expected to survive.

Police are asking for anyone that may have witnessed the shooting to come forward and call the Adams Police Department at (413) 743-1212.

The investigation is being conducted by members of the Adams and North Adams Police Departments, the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, state troopers assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, members of the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services and Ballistics Sections and Chemists assigned to the Crime Lab.

