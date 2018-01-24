Family holds 4-month anniversary vigil for boy killed in hit-and-run in Springfield

Four months after a 12-year-old Springfield boy was hit and killed by a car, his family continues to push for justice.

Nathaniel Acevado was killed crossing Breckwood Boulevard, just steps away from his home.

Tonight, his family and friends remembered the boy who they say lit up their lives.

The family said tonight was a celebration of Nathaniel's life.

They gathered where the accident happened and prayed, hoping and wishing for change so this will never happen again.

"I miss my son. There's no way I can express how I feel and how much I miss him. I just can't believe my baby's gone. He was supposed to bury me, not me burying him," said Nathaniel’s mom Madeline Miranda.

Nathaniel was hit and killed on September 24 on Breckwood Boulevard.

He was crossing the street with his friend when police said that 35-year-old Joshua Cutler hit the boy and sped off.

He was arrested a short time later and is waiting for a probable cause hearing in February.

"I’ve been his friend since first grade. He was on my basketball team and he would motivate me. We would shoot baskets all the time and work together on stuff," said Corey Clark.

The candles the family lit on the four-month anniversary of the accident also serve as a reminder of how dangerous they say Breckwood Boulevard can be.

The family has pushed the city to change the speed limit and install speed bumps, so no other family has to go through the heartache they're feeling every day.

"The hardest part is not seeing his smile, his joyful self not walking through the door, his jokes and him playing his basketball. Him just coming home and saying, ‘hi mom,’ and, ‘bye mom.’ ‘I love you mom.’"

Nathaniel's mother told me she plans on holding another vigil later this year marking the year anniversary.

And she and the entire family will continue to fight for change on that stretch of road.

