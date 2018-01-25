Sunny brisk and chilly today

It's a cold but dry start and we'll see lots of sunshine today. We don't have to worry about any black ice this morning. Roads are dry. High pressure continues to build into the East, keeping us cold and breezy with gusts up to 25 mph. The coldest air of the week will move in and highs will only make it into the middle and upper 20s.

The wind will become light to calm tonight and this will cause temps to fall into the single digits. Tomorrow will be a slightly milder day with highs in the lower and middle 30s with a sunny sky and less wind.

We have another mild weekend on tap with temperatures climbing to near 50 degrees on Saturday. Our next system will move in with high clouds and an increasing southerly breeze. Clouds continue to build going into Sunday and temperatures should get back into the middle 40s ahead of low pressure and a cold front. Showers are looking likely for early Sunday with a potential for some mixing in the higher elevations and north of Rt. 2, before ending. Little or no accumulation is expected.

Cooler temperatures come in behind this system for Monday and a passing upper level disturbance may bring snow showers Monday evening into Tuesday along with a shot of colder air.

