Tracking milder temps & a little rain this weekend

Winds are becoming lighter tonight and skies remain clear. We've got a cold Friday morning ahead with temperatures falling into the lower and middle single digits! Bundle up as you head out the door!

High pressure will give us a calmer Friday and another sunny day with a ton of blue sky. Wind will be light and variable throughout the day with highs climbing into the lower and middle 30s-right around normal for late January.

High pressure will slide to our south Friday night and a light southerly breeze will kick in. Temperatures should fall fast, but then steady out and slowly rise after midnight as a warming trend begins. Temperatures continue to climb through Saturday afternoon when highs max out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Winds will increase throughout the day as well and southerly gusts to 30mph are possible. Clouds increase through the afternoon and evening and rain showers arrive Saturday night as a cold front comes into our area.

A fast-moving cold front will only keep light rain around for a few hours Saturday night into Sunday morning. Here in western Mass we will likely only see a tenth to quarter inch of rain with this front and look dry much of the afternoon with lingering clouds and mild temps. This front will stall off the coast Sunday night and low pressure looks to develop along it Monday into Tuesday. This, plus an upper level wave moving through may bring scattered snow showers or light snow to western Mass Monday night into Tuesday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty here.

If the coastal low pulls back west, closer to shore, we could see accumulating snow and colder, windier weather Tuesday. For now, only snow showers Tuesday morning with little to no accumulation is expected. Keep an eye out for changes to this forecast. Temps remain cold midweek, then turn mild toward the end of the week with another storm system possible by next Friday.

