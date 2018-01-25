Trial begins for Chicopee man accused of killing teen outside his home

A trial is set to begin for a Chicopee man accused of killing a teen outside his home.

On Thursday, a judge will determine whether or not Jeffrey Lovell used self defense or excessive force.

Lovell is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Dylan Francisco of Springfield in July 2016.

Jury selection for Lovell's case was scheduled on Wednesday, but the court ruled a judge would be conducting the trial instead.

Investigators said the teen and his friend had been drinking alcohol and were walking through the neighborhood confused, and knocked on Lovell's door thinking it was another friends house.

Francisco kept knocking on the door several times, and Lovell claims he gave several warnings, but after breaking one of the glass panes, police said the teen was shot through the door.

Lovell had pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges in 2016.

The 44-year old's attorney said he was acting in self-defense of his family, thinking it was break-in, but prosecutors believe excessive force was used in the incident.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.