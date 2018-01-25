Lane closure in place on North End Bridge for construction

Drivers should expect delays over the North End Bridge in Springfield as lane closures are in place for construction on Thursday.

The Mass. DOT announced the right travel lane and the shoulder on the westbound side of the bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

While traffic is not being diverted off of the highway, the Mass DOT urges drivers to slow down and use caution.

Before you head out the door, make sure to check your local traffic conditions using our live traffic map here.

