Power restored in Chicopee Center

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Power has been restored to the Chicopee Center area. 

This morning at around 8:05, power was out in the area of Fairview Avenue, Springfield Street, and Hampden Street

No word on what caused the outage at this time.

