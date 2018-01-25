Swearing-in ceremony held for new Springfield Fire Commissioner

A new Springfield Fire Commissioner was sworn in during a ceremony at Symphony Hall Thursday morning.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, and other city officials selected Bernard "BJ" Calvi as Springfield's new Fire Commissioner after conducting an extensive interview process, according to a press release sent to Western Mass News.

Commissioner Calvi started his new role on Wednesday. He previously served as Agawam's Deputy Fire Chief since 2012 and joined the Agawam Fire Department in 1995.

The Mayor's Office said Commissioner Calvi signed a 5-year contract with a starting salary of $145,000.

