Trooper files complaint against Massachusetts State Police

BOSTON (AP) - A woman serving with the Massachusetts State Police has filed a complaint with the state Commission Against Discrimination alleging she was unfairly punished for a "prank" while a male colleague received less severe punishment for retaliating.

The Boston Herald reports that the woman used an inactive stun gun on the man she was dating at the time, which everyone took to be a joke.

But she says in her complaint that the man brought a hard drive containing pornography to the department's academy in New Braintree, and stored it next to a computer file that contained clothed pictures of her. She said she was subject to retaliation and untrue rumors.

An official said the commission is "actively investigating."

A state police spokesman said the complaint is not evidence of "systemic problems."

