South Hadley students plan walk-out in response to "discriminatory" social media posts

A group of South Hadley students planned a walk out Thursday afternoon in response to the alleged "inappropriate and discriminatory" videos that were posted by a student online.

On Wednesday, the school system released a statement regarding the Snapchat videos recorded by a South Hadley High School student off campus.

In the statement, School Officials said they were planning to address the videos with authorities.

The incident is active and remains under investigation at this time.

