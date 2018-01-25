Local youth council seeking donations towards backpacks for homeless drive

For the third year in a row, a local youth council continues to help those in need during the long winter months.

Students from Ware and Palmer that are a part of the Nipmuc Youth Council are asking for donations to go towards their backpacks for homeless drive.

"Blankets, and hats, and scarves, even the hand warmer things, the sock warmers, socks, and shoes, which we didn't have enough of last year," said Christine Henry with the Nipmuc Youth Council.



The group also needs toiletries like toothbrushes and toothpaste to fill the bags.

Students drop the backpacks off at various shelters, and also bring them to those who are left out on the streets.

The Palmer Public Library is one out of the several donation drop off locations.

"It means a lot. The library is helping a part of the community that we know actually. They come in here, and they get warm here," said Palmer Library Director Ben Hood.

Other donation drop off sites include the Ware Senior Center on Robbins Road and the H&R Block in Palmer on Main Street and in Ware on West Street.

The Nipmuc Youth Council is seeking donations until Sunday night.

