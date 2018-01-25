Springfield woman claims contractor she hired never completed projects

A local woman handed over nearly $9,000 to a man who she contracted to fix two bathrooms and some flooring in her 83-year-old mother’s home.

The contractor asked for the money in cash over a series of payments, and then she claims he vanished.

Edite Fragoso contracted Jose Dias to fix two bathrooms and some flooring in her elderly mother’s home after there was water damage back in June.

Fragoso hired Dias based on a recommendation from her daughter, who had him complete projects in her home.

Months later she’s out thousands of dollars and the work hasn’t been completed, and since then her contractor has not picked up the phone.

Over a series of cash payments, Edite has given Dias $8,700.

Western Mass News has obtained copies of all of her receipts, and by mid-August he started to do work in the house.

“What he did was lousy," Fragoso noted.



Edite's mother lives in the downstairs apartment and her daughter lives upstairs.

“The bathroom is half-done. We are left with the damage downstairs, with a bathroom that has not even been touched," Fragoso noted.



“He said by September the bathroom upstairs would be done and I said okay. I was fine with that," Edite continued.



In December, Edite said she told Dias she wanted a full refund.



“He agreed to giving me my $8,700 back. He said, 'I'm on the way to the bank to see what I can do for you", Edite explained.



She said she hasn’t heard from him since December 17.

Western Mass News had called Dias more than a dozen times. His phone rang once and went straight to voice mail.



"I have tried using other people’s phones. He’ll call back from a different number and he’ll just listen to see who answers. As far as talking to me, he will not talk to me," Fragoso added.



Seven months after she hired him, the sink is not attached to the wall, and electrical outlets are exposed and Edite said the shower walls aren't sealed properly.

On Thursday, Edite filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.

Western Mass News obtained a copy of that complaint, and according to a spokesperson, this is the seventh complaint they’ve gotten about Jose Dias and his business.

Dias operates under a number of names including ‘Care Home Improvement' which has an 'F' rating on the Better Business Bureau, and ‘Home Runners,’ which is the name listed on Edite's receipts.



“I have half a functioning bathroom upstairs and a functioning bathroom here but no ceiling, and an 83-year-old mother that has to deal with this," Fragoso noted.



While Edite said she did research Dias before hiring him, by receiving that recommendation from her daughter, she said in hindsight she wishes she would have done more.

Now, she’s left to fight for a refund so she can hire a contractor to come over and start from scratch.

