West Springfield DPW acquires new truck that quickly patches potholes

Potholes are an all too common phenomenon in New England, and this winter has been particularly harsh on the roads.

But in West Springfield, the Department of Public Works has a truck that can do the work of three in half the time.

“We like to call this ‘The Terminator,’ but what it really is is a mobile hot patch,” said West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt.

This truck only requires one person to operate it instead of the usual three man crews, and it applies a hot patch right to the pothole in the dead of winter.

“What this thing does is that it actually mixes the cold patch and the emulsion in the machine, and it sprays out hot patch. It puts stone on top of it, so when it warms and seals, it’s like new.”

The truck itself cost the town, $196,000 when they bought it three years ago, but the cost savings now is worth it.

The West Springfield DPW told Western Mass News that this method is about 50% more cost efficient than traditional throw and go methods.

The patch it makes lasts years, and it doesn’t need to be replaced until the road is repaved. And for West Springfield residents, it helps them get to work and school without busting a tire.

“This thing goes out every day, patching up the holes. I think it’s just a quality of life improvement. We know there are roads with a heavy pothole problem. We can send this thing out and that hole will be good for years until we repave the road.

Although in New England, potholes are an annual occurrence, West Springfield said that this truck makes a big difference in how they handle them.

