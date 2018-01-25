Proposed legislation would allow MA residents same day voter registration

Massachusetts could soon be a state that allows voters to register at the polls, that’s after Secretary William Galvin proposed legislation that will allow same day voter registration.

That legislation would allow someone who has never voted before, or has changed their address since the last election to register to vote the same day as the election.

Currently it’s a 20-day wait in Massachusetts after registering before you can vote.

If same day voter registration is put into place, municipalities would need some time to adjust to a new way of holding elections.

“There is a monetary aspect to it. We will have to put technology in place that will allow us on election day to be able to see if any given person is registered to vote, and whether they are registered in the city of Springfield,” said Gladys Oyola, Springfield Election Commissioner.

That technology would be crucial to preventing voter fraud at the polls, but something that same day voter registration would allow is updating home addresses.

Something that disqualifies so many voters, especially in Springfield.

“Many districts are transient, so people move and they don't realize that they have to update their address.”

Secretary Williams Galvin said this in a statement to Western Mass News:

“Allowing voters to register on election day is the next step in our successful effort to expand access to the ballot.”

The cost of technology needed to transition to this new system in Massachusetts is not yet determined.

But 15 states in the country, including Connecticut and Maine have same day registration.

And once adopted, it had been successful in those states.

“There is going to be a learning curve. Once that’s done, I think that’s going to be nothing but positive.”

If this legislation passes, there will be a transition period where election officials can change over to the new system.

It would be implemented in 2019 if passed.

