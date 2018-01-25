Large sheets of ice in CT River pose a serous threat to dams

Jagged crags of ice piled up on the banks of the Connecticut River.

These large sheets of ice floating down stream could pose a threat to dams.

Bob Whelihan has been living on the bank for the past ten years.

He told Western Mass News he looks forward to watching the ice formations every season.

But these sparkling sheets of ice can cause serious damage.

“As they break away, they can certainly cause flooding downstream,” said Meteorologist Don Maher.

The conditions have been ripe for ice jams along the rivers in western Massachusetts, but movement of large ice formations into the dam have the potential to cause problems.

“Some of these jams this year, they are so large and we’re seeing them extend so far out from shore, but if that ice was to break away all at once, it could certainly cause some damage.”

So far the ice has not posed an issue, but that could soon change.

“The flashboards are down, and the water is going over the dam, probably 3-4 feet high, so all the ice is going over and breaking up,” said Bob Whelihan.

Local experts are keeping a close eye on the river.

