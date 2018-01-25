Local defense attorney speaks on Lovell decision to waive right to a jury trial

Was it self-defense or use of excessive force?

That’s the question a judge will decide in the shooting death of a Chicopee teen.

The defendant in this case has waived his right to a jury trial so a judge will decide his fate.

Testimony began today in the trial of Jeffrey Lovell who’s charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 15-year old Dylan Francisco.

The defendant said he acted in self-defense, but the prosecutor said that Lovell’s action was not justified.

Jeffrey Lovell showed little emotion as assistant district attorney Karen Bell delivered her opening statement, dating the defendant used excessive force when he shot through the door of his home killing 15-year-old Dylan Francisco.

“I suggest after hearing all the evidence, there was nothing about Dylan’s action that justified the use of deadly force.”

The assistant DA said deadly force is allowed when a person reasonably fears imminent serious bodily injury or death.

Meanwhile, the defendant’s attorney feels the shooting was justified.

But in an unusual development, the defendant chose to have a judge decide the case, not a jury.

“It is the exception. As a defense attorney, you want your case tried by a jury, because there are 12 people the government has to convince beyond a reasonable doubt about your client’s guilt,” said Defense Attorney Jared Olanoff.

Attorney Olanoff said that there are cases where it might be to a defendant’s advantage to waive a jury.

He’s tried some himself.

“Where I have personally waived a jury is where there’s a legal issue that is so technical or complicated that you want to rely on a judge who has the experience in dealing with that legal concept or that legal definition.”

Again in this case, the key question is not whether the defendant felt his house was being broken into, but whether he reasonably feared imminent, serious bodily injury or death.

Now it’s the judge who will decide that question.

The day began when the judge and attorneys viewed the house where the shooting occurred in Chicopee in July of 2016.

The first two witnesses to take the stand today were friends of Dylan Francisco who described how they all were drinking the day the shooting took place.

It was also pointed out in court that the teen who was killed was not armed.

And that they thought they were knocking on the door of a friend’s home and not the defendant’s.

If convicted of manslaughter, Lovell could face up to 20 years in prison.

