West Springfield Police make an arrest following motel shooting

West Springfield Police responded to the Express Inn on Riverdale Street yesterday afternoon for a reported shooting.

Officers arrived at around 1pm to find a male laying in a snowbank suffering from a single gunshot wound to the arm.

Officers observed a number of motel guests surrounding the victim when they arrived.

It was revealed that that victim, Isaiah Hall of Springfield, was exchanging gunfire in the parking lot of the motel with several other individuals.

The gunfire resulted in several rooms sustaining damage from bullets.

The parties involved were not staying at the motel.

Hall was treated at Bay State Medical Center, was later released and arrested upon discharge from the hospital.

A second victim from the incident who had fled when police arrived showed up at Holyoke Hospital approximately 15 minutes after the police arrived at the scene.

The victim was transferred to Bay State Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police say that this incident was not random in nature and parties involved were known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

