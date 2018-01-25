Chicopee Police investigate possible shots fired call - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Chicopee Police investigate possible shots fired call

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Chicopee Police have responded to the scene of Muzzy St. following a possible shots fired call.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that investigators received the call at 6:08pm and are on scene investigating.

There are no reports and injuries, however it is still an active scene and investigation.

There is no immediate threat to the public.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

