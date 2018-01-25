Longmeadow residents vote to change Brewer-Young mansion to a "professional" property

Longmeadow voters are decided the future of the Brewer-Young mansion Thursday evening.

The vote to change the landmark home dating back to the 1800's to a "professional" property instead of residential passed.

It was a packed gymnasium for the vote on the historic mansion.

Many saying it’s a landmark piece of property and don’t mind a zoning change to preserve it.

Others wanted it to remain zoned as residential and remain a home.

The 133-year-old Brewer-Young Mansion has been a staple in Longmeadow and Thursday, at a special town meeting, voters decided the future of the property.

Back in September, Dr. Andrew Lam, builder Henry Clement and a financial services professional bought the mansion for just over 470 thousand dollars.

The home was sold in 2010 and then later foreclosed on.

“It’s a landmark here in the community. It sits right in the heart of our green right across from the community house and it’s fallen into a significant state of disrepair," said Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane.

The new owners want to rezone the residential property and land to something other than what it is now, like office space.

The group of owners say it’s been 8 years and no one has bought it and its time to preserve the mansion.

“Our hope is that our project will be sensitive to the environment and not be intrusive and not be obviously commercial,” said Henry Clement, one of the new owners of the mansion. “It’s difficult for us to find a way to save that building. As a residential building, the money just doesn’t add up.”

Henry Cropsey has been opposed all along, saying the zoning change would cause issues with parking and traffic.

"We believe that there's a residential solution and one of the problems with the zone change is its intended to save the house but zoning runs with the land not the house...so there's no guarantee. What you will have is a commercial piece of property in the heart of a residential district, said Cropsey.

Many in town believe preserving the mansion is the way of the future, allowing the building to remain a town landmark.

The vote needed a two thirds majority to pass.

