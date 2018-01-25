Longmeadow voters determine the future of the Brewer-Young mansion

Longmeadow voters are deciding the future of the Brewer-Young mansion tonight.

It was a packed gymnasium for the vote on the historic mansion.

Many saying it’s a landmark piece of property and don’t mind a zoning change to preserve it.

Others wanted it to remain zoned as residential and remain a home.

The 133-year-old Brewer-Young Mansion has been a staple in Longmeadow and Thursday, at a special town meeting, voters decided the future of the property.

Back in September, Dr. Andrew Lam, builder Henry Clement and a financial services professional bought the mansion for just over 470 thousand dollars.

The home was sold in 2010 and then later foreclosed on.

Stephen crane/town manager 46:42:20 “It’s a landmark here in the community. It sits right in the heart of our green right across from the community house and it’s fallen into a significant state of disrepair.”

The new owners want to rezone the residential property and land to something other than what it is now, like office space.

The group of owners say it’s been 8 years and no one has bought it and its time to preserve the mansion.

“Our hope is that our project will be sensitive to the environment and not be intrusive and not be obviously commercial,” said Henry Clement.

“It’s difficult for us to find a way to save that building. As a residential building, the money just doesn’t add up.”

Many in town believe preserving the mansion is the way of the future, allowing the building to remain a town landmark.

The vote needs a two thirds majority to pass.

