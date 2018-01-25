Springfield Police arrest two and recover over 6,000 bags of her - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield Police arrest two and recover over 6,000 bags of heroin

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield made two arrests Thursday afternoon following a search warrant at a residence on Pearl Street.

Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News that police executed the warrant at approximately 5:30pm and recovered more than 6,300 bags of heroin, $10,000 in cash and more than 80 rounds of ammunition.

Arrested were 22 year old Matthew Headley of Vincent Street and 24 year old Katherine Carmona-Ortiz of Pearl Street. 

Charges and further details will be released Friday morning.

