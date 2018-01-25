Western MA judge accused of forcing a woman to perform a sex act in a courthouse

A judge who has already been in the spot light for a controversial ruling is now at the center of a federal lawsuit.

The judge is accused of sexual harassment and his judicial duties have been suspended.

Western Mass News obtained a copy of the lawsuit that's more than 20 pages long.

In the documents, it explains that Judge Thomas Estes is being accused of forcing a woman to perform a sex act inside a courthouse.

Estes had been the presiding judge at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

He was also hearing cases in weekly drug court sessions in Pittsfield.

The complaint was filed in federal court Monday by Tammy Cagle, a specialty court clinician, who was assigned to Judge Estes's team in Pittsfield.

The complaint said that the judge and Cagle were meeting regularly in his office in Belchertown.

It goes on to say the two first had a sexual encounter when alcohol was a factor.

This all allegedly started in 2016 and continued through last year.

The complaint said that during a meeting to discuss what had happened, "Judge Estes promised Cagle that if she performed oral sex on him now he would never ask again."

It read:

"Judge Estes unbuttoned his pants, pulled them down and then pulled his boxer shorts down." "Cagle pushed him away, but he grabbed her and forced her to touch him." According to the documents, "Cagle felt pressured to comply with what Judge Estes wanted."

The complaint said that these kinds of meetings went on for months.

They said that Cagle was eventually told by her employer, Behavioral Health Network, who is named in the lawsuit, that she was being taken off the drug court and was being placed on administrative leave immediately because of complaints made against her.

We reached out to Judge Estes’s attorney, David Hoose, who sent this statement to Western Mass News:

“Judge Estes looks forward to defending himself against the allegations contained in Ms. Cagle's complaint. The evidence in his defense will show that he had nothing to do with Ms. Cagle's removal from the drug court, and that she was removed by her employer due to multiple complaints about her ability to work with other people. The evidence will also show that Ms. Cagle initiated and aggressively pursued a sexual relationship with Judge Estes, even after she moved fifteen hundred miles away.”

Cagle moved to Georgia after leaving Behavioral Health Network.

They are not commenting on this case.

As for Estes, he was a judge in the 2016 case of an East Longmeadow athlete accused of sexually assaulting two women as they were unconscious at a party.

Estes came under fire when he ordered the 18-year old to two years probation after he admitted to indecent sexual assault.

He is now working administrative duties in Holyoke District Court.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.