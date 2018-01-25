Springfield Police engage in high speed pursuit through I-91

Springfield Police made an arrest following a dangerous pursuit through I-91 tonight.

Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that officers spooted a car with stolen plates out of CT on Armory Street around 7:35pm.

The vehicle sped off after the officers' emergency lights were activated.

The speeding vehicle exited I-91 to Route 5 North where it struck a police cruiser.

The condition of the officer(s) in the cruiser are unknown at this time.

The vehicle stopped at the I-391 at Main Street in Holyoke entrance ramp due to mechanical failure.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

