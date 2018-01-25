Springfield teen charged in connection to Thursday night police chase

A Springfield teenager faces a slew of charges after he allegedly led police on a 25 minute pursuit Thursday night.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Department said officers tried to stop 19-year-old Ky Lindsey on Armory Street around 7:35 p.m. because he was driving with a stolen Connecticut license plate.
Lindsey reportedly got on to I-291 West and then I-91 North in Springfield at a high rate of speed and exited the highway heading northbound on Route 5.
During the pursuit, Lindsey's car spun out because he was driving so fast which sent him driving in the wrong direction on Route 5.
Walsh noted Lindsey struck the passenger side of the police cruiser.
Nearly a half an hour later, Lindsey stopped while trying to get on I-391 South in Holyoke because his car experienced a mechanical failure.
Lindsey was charged with the following:
