A mild weekend on the way; eying a coastal storm next week

Temperatures get cold in a hurry tonight as skies remain clear and wind light. We saw a seasonable, sunny Friday with highs in the lower to middle 30s and tonight our temps return to the 20s quickly. However, as a light southerly breeze kicks in, temperatures will drop early, then steady out and begin to rise through dawn. By 9am, most should be back above freezing and highs hit around 50 Saturday!

High pressure will move offshore tonight and Saturday, bringing in a south-southwesterly breeze across southern New England. This will help to bring temperatures well above normal through the afternoon. Winds may gust to 30mph at times throughout the day. We will be ahead of a cold front that will bring in patchy clouds during the day, but we will see good sunshine too. The front comes through Saturday night with showers likely around and after midnight. Only a few tenths of an inch of rain are expected.

The cold front will move offshore and stall, keeping clouds around much of Sunday, but also keeping us dry much of the day too. Temperatures won’t cool much and highs return to around 50 degrees.

A trough to our west will be moving in Monday and Tuesday, ushering in colder air. At the same time, a coastal low will move up the stalled front offshore. Both features may bring a period of light snow Monday night through midday Tuesday. Accumulations don’t look like much with maybe an inch possible in the valley. Roads may still be slick for Tuesday, so it is something to watch.

Following this storm, high pressure will build in with cold air and sunshine for Wednesday. Temperatures won’t be extreme, but slightly below normal. Our next front looks to come into the area by Friday/Saturday with rain and possibly a little snow too.

