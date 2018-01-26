Nice January day today followed by weekend warm up!

It's a cold start on your Friday morning but we have a nice January day on the way! Temperatures in the single digits will come up quickly later this morning under lots of blue skies and sunshine.

The wind will be light and variable throughout the day with highs climbing into the lower and middle 30s-right around normal for late January.

High pressure will slide to our south tonight and a light southerly breeze will kick in. Temperatures should fall fast, but then steady out and slowly rise after midnight as a warming trend begins. Temperatures continue to climb through tomorrow afternoon when highs max out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Winds will increase throughout the day as well and southerly gusts to 30mph are possible. Clouds increase through the afternoon and evening and rain showers arrive tomorrow night as a cold front comes into our area.

A fast-moving cold front will push showers out of western Mass early on Sunday morning. We will likely only see a tenth to quarter inch of rain with this front and most of the day will be dry with still mild temperatures. This front will stall off the coast Sunday night and low pressure looks to develop along it Monday into Tuesday. This, plus an upper level wave moving through may bring scattered snow showers or light snow to western Mass Monday night into Tuesday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty as there usually is.

If the coastal low pulls back west, closer to shore, we could see accumulating snow and colder, windier weather Tuesday. For now, only snow showers Tuesday with little to no accumulation is expected. Stay tuned!

