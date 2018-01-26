Southampton family displaced following early morning house fire

A Southampton family has been forced out of their home on Pomeroy Meadow Road after a fire broke out early Friday morning.

Members of the Southampton Fire Department battled the fire on 103 Pomeroy Road around 1:30 a.m.

Mutual aid from Easthampton, Westfield, Holyoke, and Northampton also responded to the scene.

Southampton Fire Chief John Workman told Western Mass News the outside conditions played a factor while putting out the fire.

Fortunately, everyone inside made it out safely but their home has been deemed a total loss by Southampton Fire Officials.

DPW crews also responded to the scene after water from the fire hoses froze the home's driveway and surrounding streets.

Crews have since put out the fire but remain on-scene to monitor hot spots and to investigate the cause.

Chief Workman said the fire seems to have been accidental.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross are assisting those residents at this time.

