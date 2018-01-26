Field Trip Friday: Eric Carle Museum, Amherst

For this edition of Field Trip Friday, we visited the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst.

The museum allows children here in western Massachusetts to gain access of magical stories and beautiful illustrations that will hopefully spark a lifelong interest in reading.

For the last fifteen years, the mission of the Eric Carle Museum has been to inspire a love of art and reading through picture books.

"The Eric Carle Museum was built in 2002. It was founded by Eric and Barbara Carle. They were really excited by the possibility of creating a major museum in the United States that celebrated picture books," said Alexandra Kennedy.

The museum draws in around 50,000 people each year, and if you're thinking about making a trip out to Amherst, there is more than just picture books to see at the museum that includes several exhibitions and more.

Another great feature of the Eric Carle Museum is that they have programs that are geared toward very young children.

"We have a couple of wonderful programs here specifically for toddlers. It’s a great way to introduce them to museums. Those are on Friday mornings," Kennedy noted.

While the museum is great indoor place to spend the day, they have a new outdoor space that will be opening up this summer.

"We are building a beautiful space for walking, sitting and for outdoor installations out in our great old apple orchard that we have here. This is an ancient old orchard and we are really excited. It’s going to be accessible for people in wheelchairs and we’ll do all sorts of events out there throughout the summer," Kennedy continued.

If you are looking for a great place to introduce young children to the joy of reading or want to encourage them to be as creative as they want to be then you should take a field trip out to Amherst and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art.

