Investigation determined social media threat in Agawam is not credible

There will be a larger police presence at the Agawam Junior High School on Friday as a precaution following an investigation into a message on social media.

According to a post on the Agawam Police Department's Facebook page, a 13-year-old came forward and reported the message to police Thursday night.

The message said, "I'm going to shoot up the school tomorrow" and immediately, Agawam Police along with State Police began an investigation which determined the threat was a hoax.

Police noted there was no specific threat to any of the schools in town.

"All threats of this nature will be investigated thoroughly to ensure the safety of all students in Agawam," police wrote.

