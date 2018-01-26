Online threat prompts investigation at Agawam Junior High

A threat on social media prompts an investigation at one Agawam school.

State and local police, along with school administrators, worked together to get to the bottom of this.

"I think it's tragic. I'm so glad it turned out to be a hoax and nothing serious occurred," said Tim Fournier of Agawam.

A disturbing post forwarded on the popular app 'Snapchat' spurred an investigations in Agawam.

Police said that a 13 year old student shared a post saying "I'm going to shoot up the school tomorrow."

"Upsetting, but not surprising. I feel like parents need to be on top of every second of their kids lives, up in your business 24/7, keep them safe...as safe as you can," said Mary Alice Bean.

Agawam Police told Western Mass News that the post did not originate locally and was not credible.

The post does not name Agawam schools or any of their students.

As a precaution, police beefed up patrols at the junior high school in Agawam.

"Things are happening that shouldn't be happening," Bean added.

A letter to parents from the school district said: "Apparently, the junior high school student who forwarded the message thought it was funny, but a poor choice led to multi-agency probe...Unfortunately, we live in a time where each and every threat must be investigated thoroughly."

It is unclear where the 'Snapchat' post was originally taken.

