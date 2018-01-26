This season's flu prompts visitor restrictions at Cooley Dickinson Hospital

Another local hospital is enacting visitor restrictions in light of the recent influx of flu cases, and the severity of those cases.

Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton announced that their temporary restrictions went into place starting Thursday and will continue until further notice.

Those restrictions include:

• No children under the age of 14 will be allowed to visit hospitalized patients. In the Childbirth Center, only siblings will be permitted.

• While visitors are important to a healing environment, the number of visitors should be limited to only those necessary for the patient’s comfort.

• People who visit hospitalized patients must clean their hands before entering and after leaving a patient’s room.

The hospital is also asking people to be aware of their own health before visiting the hospital and to stay home if you are sick.

With regards to appointments, in an effort to help reduce flu exposure in waiting areas, patients are being asked to attend those alone or with immediate caregivers only. Parents are being discouraged from bringing children to their appointments.

“We are taking these temporary precautions to limit the number of visitors. This year is about the severity of the flu, the fact that it is particularly dangerous for the young children and seniors, and the widespread activity of flu across our region,” said the hospital's infection prevention manager Linda Riley, RN.

Mercy Medical Center in Springfield also recently put similar visitor restrictions in place due to the flu.

