Holyoke man indicted on federal weapon charge

A Holyoke man is facing a federal weapon charge following a grand jury indictment.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that 25-year-old Akeem Castro was indicted in federal court in Springfield on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Prosecutors allege that in Castro possessed an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 rifle and 35 rounds of ammunition in March 2017.
However, federal authorities noted that Castro was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction.
If convicted, the charge provides a sentence of no more than 10 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a fine between $20,000 and $200,000.
