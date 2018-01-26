Holyoke man indicted on federal weapon charge

A Holyoke man is facing a federal weapon charge following a grand jury indictment.

The U.S. Attorney's office said that 25-year-old Akeem Castro was indicted in federal court in Springfield on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors allege that in Castro possessed an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 rifle and 35 rounds of ammunition in March 2017.

However, federal authorities noted that Castro was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction.

If convicted, the charge provides a sentence of no more than 10 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a fine between $20,000 and $200,000.

