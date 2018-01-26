Ski Blandford to remain closed for rest of the season

A local ski area has announced that it will remain closed for the remainder of the 2017-2018 season.

Officials with Ski Blandford said on Friday that the decision was made after they determined "it is in everyone’s best interest to forgo this season."

The resort is under new ownership and since their purchase, work has been underway to address needed maintenance and repairs.

"We are committed to opening a new and improved Ski Blandford for the 2018-19 season and we will take this downtime as an opportunity to work even harder to insure the mountain and facilities are in proper operating condition," officials noted.

Those with passes to Blandford can use them at Ski Butternut and Otis Ridge Ski Area for the rest of this season.

The office at Ski Blandford will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday for those who have not picked up their passes and want to do so.

If you have not picked up your pass yet and want to defer it until next year, that pass will be honored for the 2018-2019 season.

Anyone with questions about their pass purchase is asked to call (413) 848-2860 or email info@skiblandford.com

