Rollover crash in Holyoke injures one person

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Holyoke early Friday afternoon.

Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac said that emergency crews were called to a rollover crash near the intersection of Route 202 and Apremont Highway around 12:20 p.m. Friday.

Once on-scene, crews found a car that had gone off the westbound side of the road and rolled over onto the driver's side.

Cavagnac noted that the driver was trapped in the car and the Jaws of Life had to be used remove the roof and get that person out.

The driver was taken to an area hospital. That person's condition is not immediately known.

