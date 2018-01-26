Pothole repairs to cause lane closures along the Mass. Pike

Motorists may see some delays this weekend along the Mass. Pike as crews work to repair potholes.

MassDOT said that those repairs will occur between exits 3 and 4 on the eastbound side of the highway.

That work will mean that there will be short-term, periodic lane closures in that area between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes if possible. If traveling through the work area, MassDOT asks that motorists reduce their speed and use caution while moving through the work zone.

MassDOT added that potholes can be reported by calling (857) 368-4636 or (877) 623-6846 by phone or visiting their website. They note that potholes can also be reported to local or state police who will contact MassDOT.

