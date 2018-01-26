Helping animals in need during tax time

With tax season looming, residents in the Bay State have a chance to help ending animal homelessness through a spay and neuter program.

The voluntary tax check-off helps shelters in western Massachusetts where the need for these free vouchers are the highest in the state.

This tax season, those at Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center would like you to remember one particular line on the forms: Line 33F.

That line is a voluntary contribution to the Mass. Animal Fund, created by the agriculture department in 2012.

"They've helped over 10,000 animals in a few short years," said Pam Peebles, TJO's executive director.

Through a donation on tax forms, the program can give out free vouchers to those on public assistance who might not have the means to pay to spay, neuter. or vaccinate their pet.

"Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke have received more vouchers than any other part of the state, so the funding you give is helping right here," Peebles added.

Those vouchers are extremely helpful for the animals at TJO, which can be used for little ones like Melody to be spayed or neutered before being placed up for adoption.

"Which allows us to treat other medical problems, so it's an impressive fund. We are lucky to have it in Massachusetts," Peebles noted.

Peebles said that it is more of an obligation than an option to spay and neuter, which not only is helpful for the overall health of the animal.

"It is critically important to help reduce the overpopulation of animals. We want our shelters to be empty," Peebles explained.

In the coming weeks, Peebles would like you to remember Line 33F and a donation, even as small as a dollar, can help animals like Ghostbuster.

"His neutering will be compensated through this fund. We will be able to do other medical treatments for him, put him up for adoption and he'll be on the road to forever," Peebles said.

