Part of Fuller Rd. in Chicopee to be closed Saturday

A portion of a busy Chicopee roadway will be closed for a time Saturday for road work.

City officials said that crews will be out conducting work related to a water main break on Fuller Road, near Baskin Drive, starting at 7 a.m.

That work is expected to take about eight hours.

The westbound lane will be closed during that time, which will result in alternating traffic on the eastbound lane.

Motorists should expect delays through the area or seek alternate routes if possible.

