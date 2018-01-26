Former Hadley police officer indicted for unreasonable force

A former Hadley police officer is facing charges after he allegedly used unreasonable force during a 2017 arrest.

The U.S. Attorney's office said that 48-year-old Christopher Roeder of Agawam was arrested Friday on an indictment charging him with one count of deprivation or rights under color of law and one count of falsification of a document.

Federal prosecutors said that according to court documents, Roeder allegedly struck a male arrestee in the face without legal justification while that man was sitting on a bench in the booking area of the Hadley Police Department on April 3, 2017.

The man's nose was broken and reportedly would need plastic surgery to repair.

The U.S. Attorney's office noted that the indictment alleges that Roeder tried to "obstruct the investigation into the assault on the arrestee by falsifying his police report describing the events that led to the assault."

Prosecutors claim that Roeder allegedly wrote that the arrestee made an obscene comment toward him and when the arrestee was told to sit down, he first sat down slowly, then tried to stand again as Roeder tried to handcuff him.

"According to Roeder, he allegedly had no option but to deliver an elbow strike directly to the bridge of the arrestee’s nose in order to gain the arrestee’s compliance. Conversely, the indictment alleges that Roeder’s statements were false," the U.S. Attorney's office added in a statement.

