Gambling panel to review allegations against Steve Wynn

BOSTON (AP) - The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is launching a review following allegations of sexual harassment and assault by Wynn Resorts founder Steve Wynn detailed in a Wall Street Journal report.

A spokeswoman said Friday the commission's investigations and enforcement bureau will conduct a regulatory review to determine the appropriate next steps, adding "the suitability and integrity of our gaming licensees is of the utmost importance."

Wynn is building a roughly $2.5 billion resort in the Boston suburb of Everett.

Wynn has denied the allegations.

The paper reported that a number of women say they were harassed or assaulted by the casino mogul and finance chair of the Republican National Committee.

A spokesman for Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said he's "deeply disturbed by these allegations and expects them to be taken seriously."

