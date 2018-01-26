Local 'Dreamer' weighs-in on President's immigration proposal

The fight over the future of 'Dreamers' has grabbed the attention of many in western Massachusetts.

This follows a major announcement by the Trump administration.

That proposal would create millions of potential new citizens as the administration said it would consider giving a path to citizenship for 'Dreamers' - children brought to this country without proper documentation.

With the clock ticking for 690,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children known as 'Dreamers', President Trump has proposed some big changes to the immigration system.

"America is a cutting-edge economy, but our immigration system is stuck in the past," President Trump said Friday.



The biggest takeaway: 1.8 million 'Dreamers' who would have qualified for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program - or DACA - would be given a path for citizenship, while asking for $25 billion in border security including infrastructure.



The proposal would limit family sponsorship to spouses and minor children. It also said it seek to "close the loopholes" to easily detain and deport immigrants.



"I think it is un-American, it is unfair, it is unjust and immoral," said Eduardo Samaniego.



Samaniego is a 'Dreamer', a law student at Hampshire College who we spoke with via phone from D.C.

"The mood is a mood of frustration," Samaniego added.



Samaniego told Western Mass News in his opinion this plan is not a commonsense one.

"I cannot imagine that my liberty would be traded in by the dreams of so many others and abilities of so many others to make the dreams become a reality in the country they call home," Samaniego explained.



Samaniego is one of many 'Dreamers' from New England who are in D.C. who said that, while this proposal is disappointing, he plans to press on.

"We will continue to organize, continue to push for something that is fair, that is just, and that actually speaks to the problems of this country," Samaniego said.

