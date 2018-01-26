Area schools working hard to fight the spread of flu

This year's flu season is now the most widespread on record.

The Centers for Disease Control said the flu has taken hold in every state except Hawaii.

We've heard about how entire school districts are shutting down, some up to a week in places like Florida and Illinois because they've been hit so hard by the flu.

Thankfully, so far that is not the case in western Massachusetts and school districts are doing everything they can to keep it that way.

A half day at Chicopee High School on Friday gives maintenance crews a jump start on a complete scrub down.

"Whatever needs to be wiped down that kids are always touching, so that we don't continue to spread the illness," said Mark Pazik with Chicopee High School maintenance.

Pazik is talking about the flu. He's worked maintenance for 23 years and told Western Mass News that they're prepared to keep this year's flu epidemic out of the high school.

"We have sanitary wipes and if need be, we need bleach on some things. We try to do it twice a day when its called for," Pazik added.

It appears efforts there and throughout the Chicopee school system have, in large, kept the flu at bay...until recently.

"We're starting now to see an influx of it, but not to that extreme where we would have to close a building or anything," said Chicopee Public Schools nursing supervisor Karen Turmel.

Turmel said that district-wide, they're only starting to see attendance drop thanks to the flu... But only slightly. A good sign that preventative measures like encouraging constant hand washing, use of hand sanitizer, are working.

"All the nurses are wiping down their cots after every child has been in there, just being extra vigilant and making extra rounds in doing the cleaning," Turmel added.

Turmel is asking parents if your child is sick, please do not do what's called "drug and drop."

"They'll medicate them because they're not feeling good. They have a fever, they'll give them Tylenol or Motrin, but then three or four hours later, that medication is waring off and that child feels miserable," Turmel explained.

Not to mention, they are likely contagious, so if your child feels awful or has a fever, please - Turmel said - keep them home.

Western Mass News also checked in with several other school districts including Springfield, West Springfield, and Westfield. All said that they are not seeing high numbers of the flu just yet, but with 10 to 12 weeks to go of the flu season, as predicted by the CDC, they're keeping a watchful eye

